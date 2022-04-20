Cuomo calls on local govts to prepare for tropical storm Isaias

New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has urged local governments to be prepared for the possible tropical storm Isaias, which is expected to lash the state from Monday night to Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

"Right now the models project that it will hit the New York City area, Long Island, especially the South Shore of Long Island and the Hudson Valley," Xinhua news agency quoted Cuomo as saying to the media on Sunday.

Though the Governor said Isaias was not expected to be a hurricane when it hits the state, it can still dump 3 inches of rain and bring 80 km/h winds.

"We're concerned about it here in New York... We don't think we'll have hurricane force winds, but we could have significant winds and significant downfall," he added.

He said people living in flood-prone areas should be getting ready for the storm.

The state was making sure generators, pumps and high-water vehicles were ready, Cuomo added.

"We're preparing. Local governments should be preparing," Cuomo said.

The storm should be over by Wednesday morning and it is expected to hit Long island and the Hudson area, he said.

On Sunday, the storm was off the Florida coast and its maximum sustained winds had declined to 100 km/h.

