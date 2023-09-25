Culture Ministry Is Creates Events On SHS Portal For 'Ek Taarikh—Ek Ghanta', Special Program On 1st October, 2023 On Shramdaan For Swachhata

New Delhi (The Hawk): Culture Ministry and all 43 Organisations are creates events on SHS Portal for “ Ek Taarikh – Ek Ghanta, Special Program at 10.00AM on 1st October,2023 on Shramdaan for Swachhata. Instructions regarding Swachhata under SHS Campaign, 2023 have been issued to all Bureaus, Divisions and all Organisations under the Culture Ministry.

The message ”Swachhata Hi Seva” and theme “Garbage Free India” is being displayed during the sound and light shows running at various Centrally Protected Monuments(CPMs) under ASI (namely Royal Palace Mandu, MP and Red Fort Delhi etc) to promote awareness.

Online training organized by MoHUA for creating events on SHS portal followed by internal meeting by Ministry of Culture which has been attended by all Nodal Officers of Organisaions. Participants were given training to create event for SHS Special Programme for 1st October,2023 and were also briefed about other components of Special Campaign 3.0 viz. Institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency in Government offices. The Organisations were also requested to provide parameterwise targets for minimizing pendency in government offices (viz. PMO Ref./ MP Ref/ IMC Ref/ State Govt. Ref/ Parl.Assurances/ Public Grievances in the prescribed proforma during the preparatory phase from 15th to 30th September which will be target for implementation phase from 2nd to 31st October,2023. In addition, they were also requested to provide details of Recording of Physical and E-files/ Disposal of Scrap/ Revenue generated and utilization of Space and Best Practices adopted.

A meeting of the Senior Officers of the Ministry of Culture and Heads of Organisation was organized through VC at 4.00 PM on 25.09.2023. The issue of Swachhata action plan and identifying best practices was discussed. In addition, stock of preparatory work was taken for implementation of the Targets during the implementation phase from 2nd to 31st October,2023. Also Cleanliness Drive is carried out at major ASI Monuments Sites.