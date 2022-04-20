Cultural Relationship Between Nepal And India Has Gone Above The Political Bond: Yogi

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, welcoming the inaugural bus service between Janakpur in Nepal to Ayodhya here on Saturday, claimed that cultural relationship has gone above the political bonds between the two countries.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging off the new bus services between the two historical and religious places on Friday, Mr Adityanath said, "The Prime Minister has given a new face to the cultural tie between the two countries building a strong relationship.

"There were several PMs in the country but none thought about this bus service. But Mr Modi has done what no one could ever thought off. "The bus services strengthen our cultural relationship with the Himalayan kingdom and it symbolizes the strong relationship between two kings -- Dashrath and Janak. People during the years have changed but our cultural relationship has strengthen and gone above any political bond," he said while addressing a function after receiving the bus here at the Ramkath Park on Saturday morning.

The CM, welcoming the guests from Nepal, said they would have the glimpse of the cultural importance of Ayodhya. Several developmental programmes have been initiated in Ayodhya while Ramjanki road is being constructed between Ayodhya and Janakpur. "We have laid foundation of projects worth Rs 133 crore during the Deep utsav function during last Deepawali. The Ram Janki road will not only strengthen the cultural ties but also boost the trade between both the countries as the new road will cut short the travel time by half."

The bus passengers of the Janakpur-Ayodhya were also gifted with Ramayan written in Nepali language. A report from Gorakhpur said the Janakpur-Ayodhya bus was given a warm welcome at Gorakhpur when it reached there on Friday night. Minister of State for Home of the Nepal government Saroj Kumar Singh Kushawaha, who is travelling in the bus told reporters last night that Mr Modi has strengthened the ties between both the countries.

"PM Modi has removed all the dust which had tried to obstruct between both the countries," the Nepali minister claimed.

The two air-conditioned buses carrying 66 passengers mostly officials and political leaders of Nepal, stayed at the circuit house here in the night after reaching there at 2330 hrs. The bus left for Ayodhya on Saturday morning at 0700 hrs. UNI