Cultural Prog, Display Of Ancient Traditional Richness Staged For NRIs

Prayagraj: The visiting overseas Indians drawn from across the globe on their arrival at Kumbh Mela venue were given a taste of ancient traditional richness at a grand welcome here on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh and UP Ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Rita Bahuguna were among others to receive the visitors and welcome them for the world's largest religious congregation.

Cultural programmes were staged by various groups from states like Telangana, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

Artistes posed as Goddess Kali and Lord Shiva and mingled with the members of Indian Diaspora who had come to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations at Varanasi.

"It is a grand welcome and we feel humbled," remarked Mauritius based Ratan Ruth, a 30-year-old entrepreneur who also brought his aging parent for the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The host participants too were equally enthusiastic and Hema Borah from Goalpara in Assam said, "It was a delightful experience to meet so many NRIs and they all were lovely and so humble". The Kumbh Mela at Prayag, that got underway on January 15 takes place for approximately 55 days, spread over thousands of hectares around the Sangam area.

"Regularity of this celebration and holy dip at the Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical river Saraswati is continuing since ancient times and is unique in more ways than one," Amar Kumar Pandey, a local resident said.

The Kumbh Mela at Prayag is very different as compared to Kumbh at other places due to many reasons. The Triveni Sangam is considered as the centre of the earth in few scriptures and it is also believed that Lord Brahma performed the Yajna here for creating the universe.

The mega Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15, will continue till March 4. Earlier, during their four-hour long trip from Varanasi to Prayagraj, the visiting delegates showed much enthusiasm raising 'Har Har Gange' slogans at various places.

The locals stood on both sides of the road between Mirzapur and Prayagraj waving hands to welcome the overseas visitors and also took snaps and recorded the moments on their smart phones. "It is like welcoming the Barati," said an enthusiastic US based radio programmer - who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. The NRIs will be taken to Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop temples to offer puja besides the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip. UNI