Cultural activities soon for Kota coaching students to de-stress

Jaipur: In view of the increasing suicide cases of students studying in various coaching institutes in Rajasthan’s Kota, now a cultural activity will be organised in an effort to de-stress the youths.



The district administration called a meeting on Thursday, in which the collector and the directors of the coaching institutes were present.



It was decided in the meeting that to reduce the mental stress and anxiety of the coaching students, KOCA, i.e., Kota Carnival activity will be organised. Under this, two programmes will be organised on September 6 and 23 in which singers will be invited and various cultural activities will also be held. It is being planned that the programme will be organised like a fair where children can come, have fun and relax.



More than 40,000 students will be included in this programme.



Collector O.P. Bunkar said that the way the incidents of suicides have increased in Kota in the recent past, it was decided that there should be a cultural activity to relax the children. There is a committee in Kota by the name of KOCA, under which events were held earlier also.



Punjabi and Bhojpuri artists will be invited to this festival. He said that the effort is to make the children relax after coming to the fair.



“We want to give them a message that there is no solution by taking wrong steps in tension. Solutions to problems can be found by removing stress. The events will be on a full day, which means that there will be no studies for the children on the day. It will be a day for them to relax helping them to overcome any atmosphere of negativity,” said Bunkar, adding that, “good results will come from such activities”.



