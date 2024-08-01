Culprits in Gomtinagar harassment case will be punished severely: CM Adityanath

The incident, which involved revellers harassing a couple on a bike in Lucknow, led to the suspension of several police officials, including the DCP, ADCP, and ACP.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that ensuring women's safety is one of the main priorities of his government and assured that culprits behind the Gomtinagar harassment incident will be punished severely.

The chief minister's statement in the Assembly came a day after a video showed revellers harassing a couple on a bike in Gomtinagar, Lucknow.

"Women's safety is a big priority for us. That is why we have taken it (the Gomtinagar incident) seriously. We have suspended the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Additional DCP, and Assistant Commissioner of Police for Gomtinagar. Whoever tries to create anarchy will suffer himself," Adityanath said.

The SHO of Gomtinagar, Deepak Pandey, Police Outpost Incharge Rishi Vivek, Sub-Inspector Kapil Kumar, and Constables Dharamvir and Kapil Kumar were also suspended in connection with the incident.

The couple were harassed near a flooded underpass close to the Hotel Taj in Gomtinagar. The couple fell off their motorcycle after water was splashed on them by the crowd. The video of the incident circulated widely on the social media platforms.

Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra raised the issue in the Assembly on Thursday.

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident. They were identified as Pawan Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Mohammad Arbaaz and Viraj Sahu.

The arrested individuals have been booked under sections 191(2) (rioting) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said that a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining suspects.

—ANI