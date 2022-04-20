Cuba releases photos of former leader Fidel Castro

Havana: Amidst rising speculations over the failing heath of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, the official media released his photographs at his residence. These are the first photographs of the 88-year-old former leader to have appeared in the public in the last six months. The images show Castro engrossed in an animated conversation with student leader Randy Perdomo Garc�a. The pictures also show that his wife Dilma is present with him at his residence. The images were published in the state-run newspaper and other official media. The article also states that the meeting between Castro and the student leader took place on January 23. The series of images show Castro in an animated conversation with the student leader and even going through a newspaper. The former Cuban president went silent after his brother Ra�l Castro announced closer ties between US and Cuba on December 17. He had not appeared in public eye from the last one year.