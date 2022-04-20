Cuba maintains growing trend of Covid-19 cases in minors

Havana: According to data from the health ministry, during the almost 11 months of pandemic management, 2,882 children and adolescents have been confirmed infected with Covid-19, 586 of whom remain in active stage, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The number of minors detected with the virus every day is concerning," the ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said during his daily briefing.

Cuba recorded 906 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its accumulated total to 27,592 infected and 216 deceased, reported the health ministry on Monday.

With these figures, the country closed January with a total of 15,536 confirmed cases, the most critical month since the beginning of the pandemic in Cuba.

—IANS