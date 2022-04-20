Cub Succumbs To Dehydration At Etawah Safari Park In UP

Etawah: One of the four cubs of lioness Jessica born on June 24 at the Etawah Safari Park, died reportedly due to dehydration in this district of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Saturday.

Etawah Safari Park Director VK Singh here said one of the cubs died at around 1400 hrs on Friday afternoon. He said no activity of the cub was seen on the CCTV camera. Moreover, the lioness had also stopped feeding one of the cubs. Mr Singh said that the initial reason behind the death is stated to be dehydration. The carcass was later taken out of the breeding center by the Safari administration at around 2300 hrs and the body sent to Bareilly. A panel of doctors at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) will ascertain the exact cause of the death of the cub after a post-mortem. The Director further said the three other cubs are perfectly healthy and are in no immediate danger while the Safari keepers and a team of specialist doctors are constantly keeping an eye on them. Notably, the lioness Jessica had given birth to four cubs, causing much happiness to the Safari administration as the birth of four cubs at the same time had not happened before. Hence, the administration was also being extremely cautious. Mr Singh said that an eye was being kept on the new-born cubs through CCTV(s) and no one had the permission to enter the breeding center. Last week, the cubs had opened their eyes for the first time and the total number of cubs had gone up to 7 after the birth of these four. All seven of the cubs had been given birth by Jessica. However, this is not the first instance of a cub dying in the Safari and five of them had died earlier. In a similar way, ten lions, lionesses and cubs have succumbed so far at the Safari. Incidentally, whenever an animal dies at the Etawah Safari park, the information regarding the same is provided to the Central Zoo Authority by the Safari administration on an immediate basis. However, in this case, the information was not furnished which raises many questions. UNI