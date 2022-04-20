CTVS dept of AIIMS Rishikesh successfully carries out glenn operation of 3 children

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The CTVS department of AIIMS Rishikesh has successfully carried out the glenn operation of three children. This include one and a half year old baby and two other 2 years old childrens.

According to expert doctors of CTVS department, one and a half year old resident baby of Uttarkashi had a congenital hole in her heart. The right ventricle of this baby's heart was not fully developed. This condition is called single ventricle. In this situation it is impossible to close the birth hole in the child's heart and she is at risk of heart failure.

Dr. Anish Gupta, Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon of AIIMS explained that he had cut the vein (SVC) that brought impure blood from the head of this patient and added it directly to his lungs. This process increased the baby's oxygen content from 60 percent to 90 percent. Now his life has increased due to increase in oxygen level. This procedure is called the Glenn Procedure. The other members of this team was Dr. Yash Srivastava Pediatric Cordiologist, Dr. Ajeya Mishra, Dr. Rahul Sharma etc. In another case, the same team of doctors also had the most successful glenn surgery of two other children of 2-2 years, resident of Dehradun. Dr. Anish said that now all the children are fully healthy.

Professor Ravikant Director of AIIMS has praised the team of doctors of CTVS Department for this achievement. He said that due to the experienced doctors and high-tech medical techniques in AIIMS Rishikesh, treatment of complex diseases is also possible.

What is single ventricle?

The single ventricle includes a variety of cardiac congenital diseases. This includes the problem of not having a full heart and having a hole in the heart. The patient cannot be completely cured by closing the hole but surgery can extend the life of the patient. Dr. Anish Gupta said that the patient is operated two to three times in this disease. There is also a risk, but after surgery the life of the patient increases. Apart from this, in future heart transplant is also possible.