CSJMU Organises 57th Foundation Day Ceremony

A series of social, cultural and interactive seminars was held to commemorate the 57th Foundation Day of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University on Wednesday. The vision towards the events conducted was to dynamically move in the direction of technical and social advancements. The first event was a major Yajna organised for the prosperity of the University at versity’s Shree Visheswar temple. The rituals of the yajna were performed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak and Dr. Vandhana Pathak. Registrar Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Prof. Sanjay Swarnkar, Prof. Sudhir Awasthi and other staff of the University also participated in this Yajna. Besides, to propel the social initiative of the University, 570 plants were planted throughout the University Campus by Dr. Vandana Pathak and Heads and staff of various departments. An Online seminar was also conducted for which Mr. Durga Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Government, was virtually called upon as the Chief Guest for this event. Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak was the Chairperson of this Meeting and other Guests of Honour virtually present at this meeting were Ex-Vice Chancellors of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Dr. HK Sehgal and Dr. Ashok Kumar. Chief Postmaster Mr. Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Finance Officer Mr. P.S. Chaudhary, Controller of Examination Mr. Anjani Kumar Mishra, Registrar Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, and Dean of Students Welfare Prof Sudhir Kumar Awasthi were present among other guests.The Chief Secretary Mr. Durga Shankar Mishra in this address congratulated the University for the 57th Foundation Day celebrations. Furthermore, he said that technology should be amalgamated with the bureaucratic system. He also pointed out the benefits of NEP-2020 saying that CSJMU has done a peculiar job by implementing NEP-2020. This semester system in NEP-2020 provides a continuous evaluation for the students. Lastly, he praised the digital incentives adopted by the vice chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak for the progress of the University and its students.Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, in his address, brought forward several challenges to ponder upon. He said that this is the age of Data Revolution adding whoever can utilize the data to its full potential will be in the lead at global platform. This challenge of Developing Data miners can only be overcome by integrating the New Age of Data science with the academic curriculum. He also said that in the upcoming year skill will be valued over degrees. Lastly, he said that the biggest commitment for the University in the upcoming years must be towards the New Research, Innovation, Start-ups, and new technology which can contribute to the betterment of society.Prof H.K. Sehgal in his message, conferred with the views of Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, saying skill development should be a priority for the University. Furthermore, he said analysis of the shortcoming of academia is necessary to excel in the future. Concluding his address, he praised the initiative undertaken by the University towards digitalisation of the University. Prof. Ashok Kumar also appreciated the approach of the University under the current Vice Chancellor and said that his approach towards the future is commendable. The Prominent alumni of the University Vimal Jhajharia, Dr. Vijay Pandey and noted poet Dr. Suresh Awasthi also shared memories of their time in the University. The Vice Chancellor and Chief Secretary thanked them for their contribution to the society. At the Event, University also released a CSJMU Newsletter, a University Photobook, and launched a book on Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj written by the Associate Professor Dr. Vipin Kumar. The Chief Postmaster Mr. Manoj Kumar Srivastava also launched a special cover in cooperation with the CSJMU. The convener of the event was Prof. Sudhir Kumar Awasthi, and the vote of thanks was delivered by the Registrar Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav. At this event CDC Director Dr. R.K.Dwivedi, Chief Proctor Prof. Sanjay Swarnkar, Dean of Academics Prof. Shudhanshu Pandiya, Dr. Varsha Gupta, Dr Shivanshu Sachan, Dr. Shikhar Shukla, Dr. Saurabh Tripathi, Dr. Arvind Chauhan, Dr. Aishwarya Arya, Dr Praveen Katiyar, Dr. Sandesh Gupta and Dr. Praveen Bhai Patel were also present. —KA