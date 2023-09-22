CSIR—IGIB And KAMP Celebrates 'One Week One Lab' With 1100 Students

New Delhi (The Hawk): CSIR-IGIB (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology) and KAMP (Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform), an initiative of CSIR – NIScPR & NCPL, marked a significant milestone during the "One Week One Lab" celebration. This event was attended by more than 1100 students from grades 5 to 12 who are part of the KAMP program.

As part of the "One Week One Lab" festivities at CSIR-IGIB, a captivating Scientific Excursion was organized at the CSIR-IGIB campuses on Mathura Road and Mall Road. Dr. Souvik Maiti, Director of CSIR-IGIB, warmly welcomed the students and encouraged them to inspire their peers and family members to explore the world of science by visiting the laboratory. During the event, Ms. Poorti, Project Scientist at CSIR-IGIB, announced the inauguration of a cutting-edge laboratory named the "Ramanujan-Hardy Lab" at the CSIR-IGIB Mathura Road campus. This lab was inaugurated by Mr. Aryan Mishra, a young astronomer and the Founder of Spark Astronomy. The Ramanujan-Hardy Lab aims to attract and nurture unconventional thinkers and innovators among school students.

Throughout their visit, students had the privilege to gain insights into the inner workings of a laboratory and the operation of various scientific instruments. They were guided through all the laboratories within CSIR-IGIB, including the Zebrafish facility, Transmission Electron Microscopy, and Scanning Electron Microscopy. In addition, students had the opportunity to attend a special popular science talk titled "The Plant Perspective," presented by Dr. P. V. Shivaprasad, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Faculty at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

The primary objective of this Scientific Excursion was to empower students to explore, engage, experience, and develop a passion for the world of science. Students were provided with live demonstrations and hands-on experiences in the laboratory, igniting their curiosity and enthusiasm for scientific discovery. Various hands-on activities and engaging games, quizzes, scavenger hunts, and treasure hunts kept the students actively involved and entertained.

Ms. Arika Mathur, Head of Operations and Assessments at KAMP, introduced the KAMP initiative and highlighted its aim to identify and nurture students' skills and talents. She explained that KAMP conducts the National Assessment for Scientific Temperament & Aptitude (NASTA) and offers a range of activities such as Knowledge Sharing Sessions, Scientific Excursions, and Continuous Professional Development Programs for teachers. Ms. Mathur also shared details about upcoming Scientific Excursions at ISRO-NRSC, CSIR–IITR, ISRO–VSSC, and CSIR–CSIO. She concluded her address by encouraging all students to "Ask questions, Seek answers, and Never stop being curious!"

About CSIR-IGIB and KAMP:

CSIR-IGIB, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), is a prestigious scientific research institute primarily focused on biological research. It plays a crucial role in national research endeavours related to genomics, molecular medicine, bioinformatics, and proteomics.

KAMP, an initiative and knowledge alliance between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) and its industrial partner, M/S Nysa Communications Pvt. Ltd. (NCPL), is dedicated to fostering creativity, meaningful learning, critical reading, and thinking skills, thereby unlocking the inherent potential of students.