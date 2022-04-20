CSIR Ranked 9th Public Research Institution Of The World

New Delhi: India's largest autonomous public research and development organisation Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been ranked ninth in the world.

The ranking is based on a composite indicator that combines research performance, innovation outputs and societal impact measured by their web visibility, so as to reflect scientific, economic and social characteristics of institutions.

The institute has been ranked ninth amongst a total of 1,207 government institutions, according to the Scimago Institutions ranking World Report 2017.

With this ranking, CSIR comes in the company of globally renowned organisations namely Chinese Academy of Sciences; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, France; Helmholtz Gemeinschaft and Max Planck Gesellschaft in Germany; Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas, Spain; Russian Academy of Sciences; Japan Science and Technology Agency; Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Italy and Leibniz Gemeinschaft, Germany.

"In overall global ranking, CSIR stands at 75th position amongst 5250 institutions world-wide. It is the only Indian organisation which has found place amongst the Top 100 Global Institutions," CSIR said in a statement here on Thursday.

Scimago Institutions Ranking (SIR) is a science evaluation resource developed by Scimago Labs based on data from Scopus -- one of the world's largest database of peer-reviewed research literature, to assess Worldwide Institutions.

Known for its cutting edge research and development (R&D) in science and technology areas, the CSIR has a dynamic network of 38 national laboratories and 38 outreach centres.

CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology -- from radio and space physics, oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology. It provides significant technological intervention in many areas with regard to societal efforts which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, leather, farm and non-farm sectors.