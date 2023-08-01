CSIR-NIScPR Organised NIScPR-SVASTIK Lecture On 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

New Delhi (The Hawk): CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) organised a lecture under its SVASTIK (Scientifically Validated Societal Traditional Knowledge) division. SVASTIK is a PMO monitored initiative coordinated by CSIR-NIScPR. This was the fourth session of the NIScPR-SVASTIK Lecture Series. This lecture was centred on the topic "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

The NIScPR-SVASTIK Lecture session was a momentous occasion that witnessed the convergence of eminent scholars, researchers, Yoga practitioners, and enthusiastic participants, who came together to explore the profound philosophy of Yoga and its relevance in fostering a global family. Shri Hasan Jawaid Khan, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, delivered the Welcome Address and gave insightful introductory remarks on SVASTIK, setting the tone for the enlightening sessions that followed.

The highlight of the event was the captivating Keynote Address by Padma Shri Dr. H R Nagendra, Chancellor of S-VYASA University, Bengaluru. Dr. Nagendra's vast knowledge and expertise in the realm of Yoga enthralled the audience as he eloquently expounded on the transformative power of Yoga in uniting humanity and realizing the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' His address left the attendees inspired and motivated to integrate Yoga into their lives for personal and collective well-being. The program concluded with Vote of Thanks by Dr. Charu Lata, Principal Scientist at CSIR-NIScPR. Creating awareness and sharing evidence-based traditional practices/knowledge among the public is of paramount importance to instil a sense of pride and confidence in the knowledge that we have inherited. Under the guidance of Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director CSIR-NIScPR and a l Steering Committee of eminent experts, a team of scientists from CSIR-NIScPR launched the national initiative “SVASTIK”- Scientifically Validated Societal Traditional Knowledge. As a part of this initiative, simplified creative content on scientifically validated Indian traditional knowledge is being disseminated through digital platform in English and different Indian languages. Until now 37 such stories have been disseminated in 09 traditional knowledge domains in English and 17 Indian languages. One can reach SVASTIK through @NIScPR_SVASTIK on all popular social media platforms.