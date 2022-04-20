    Menu
    CSIO, AMESYS INDIA develop microorganism decontamination box

    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) along with AMESYS INDIA has developed 'Suraksha', a microorganism decontamination box.

    Both UVC light and heat are used in the box and it can sanitize an object in 10-15 minutes.

    In the wake of coronavirus spread, the fear of contracting the infection from touching anything has grown. Nowadays, as a precautionary measure, people are wiping doors, handles, and switches repeatedly.

    Recently, two students of IIT Guwahati built a device that can be used to disinfect objects. The duo--Shubham Yennawar and Anant Mittal-- made the nano Ultra-Violet (UV) device i.e. the UV Astra, which is capable of sterilising any surface and can kill bacteria within a few seconds.

    —ANI

