CS Utpal Kumar Singh Welcomes Investors From Thailand To Invest In Uttarakhand

Bangkok: A short film on investment opportunities in Uttarakhand was shown to gathering in a seminar on "India Your Destiny, Your New Destination (Focus in Uttarakhand) jointly organised by Thailand and Uttarakhand Government at Bangkok on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Utpal Kumar Singh said that conducive environment was being provided to investors. He said that state has skilled manpower and entrepreneurs should train youths are per their requirements. He said that single window system has been introduced for entrepreneurs. Principal Secretary (Industries) Manisha Panwar spoke on beneficiary policies launched for entrepreneurs and investors in the state. Secretary (Horticulture) D Senthil Pandiyan gave presentation on investment avenues in the field of food processing, while Secretary (Tourism) Dilip Jawalkar spoke on the scope of investment in the field of tourism.

Priya Rawat, vice president, Invest India expressed her views on investment opportunities in India. He said India is on the path of growth and best place for investors. She said India is a principal business companion of Thailand and added that business between two nations has grown upto 8.6 billion dollars in the last five years.

Executive Director,Delta Electronic Thailand Anusoran Mattaraid expressed his views on sharing of experiences, business and investment opportunities in India during the seminar. He said that India has worked hard to develop its basic infrastructure. India Business Director SCG Company Limited Abhijeet Dutta ha said that companies from Thailand are expanding their business in different cities of India and investors should find avenues for investment in different sectors in India. An entrepreneur, Jeravat Loong has said that India is a big market and developed extensively in the last couple of years. The entreprenuers had a detailed discussion on investment in India during the seminar.