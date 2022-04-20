CS Utpal Kumar Singh Reviews The Progress Of Roads Being Constructed By NHAI

Dehradun: Chief Secretary Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh has reviewed the progress of the construction work of the roads being built by NHAI. Construction work of 10 projects in the state is in progress. Chief Secretary instructed the concerned District Magistrates that regular monitoring of the work of four-laning should be done. He said that they should address the problems of the NHAI and related contractors at their level. He said that the construction work of Dehradun-Haridwar National Highway should be started soon. Also, work on the construction of Elephant Corridor should be done on priority.

Chief Secretary asked to make an under-pass to accelerate the work of four laning of Nagina-Haridwar road, so that the movement of wild animals can be made smooth. It was told that two companies have been selected for four-laning of Dehradun-Haridwar National Highway. This work will be done in two stretches. The work from Dehradun to Laltappar and from Laltappar to Haridwar has been given to different companies. The construction work of this route will start from November. Apart from this four-laning work for Roorkee-Chhutmalpur-Gagalheri, Muzaffarnagar-Haridwar, Nagina-Kashipur, Kashipur-Sitarganj, Sitarganj-Tonkpur, Rampur-Kathgodam roads were also reviewed. Instructions were issued that the work of every stage should be completed according to the fixed milestone. In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Om Prakash, Under Secretary, Public Works Department Mr. Dinesh Chandra Punetha, officers from the NHAI and Public Works Department were present.Dehradun