CS Reviews Restoration Works At Kedarnath

Dehradun: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh reviewed the restoration works at Kedarnath and gave necessary directions to the officials on Tuesday. He said that the priority of the government was to provide better facilities and make the Char Dham Yatra safe for the pilgrims from in and around the country. He said that all the arrangements will be made before the start of yatra season.

He said that the payment for Shulabh Sauchaalyas would be made only after receiving feedback from the people. He directed NIM officials to restart the work on Saraswati Ghat that was stopped due to inclement weather. He directed the officials to complete the work on the path from Saraswati Ghat to the MI 26 Helipad. In addition to this he directed the officials to clear the debris form the podium around Saraswati Ghat and carry out the beautification exercise. He directed the electricity department officials to remove the electricity poles near the temple in one weak. He said that there are three houses of NIM whose top floor should be removed and repaired. Chief Secretary instructed the officials to construct safety wall on both sides of the path from Kedarnath temple gate to circle point.

He instructed Mandir Samiti to beautify the pedestrian path from Temple to the Ghats with decorative lights so that it looks attractive during any VIP movement. He directed the officials to construct the drains of priests Dinesh Posti and Harish Posti and conduct demolisition according to the requirement. He directed the PWD department to carry out the beautification drive at Uddhav Kund.

He directed the Jindal Group officials to link the cave and toilet that are 100 meters away from the left of the temple with supply of electricity and water so that pilgrims can meditate here easily.

He directed ASI to place a stone on the podium in front of the temple and beautify it accordingly. He directed NIM official to complete the beautification work behind the temple and directed the forest officials to prohibit the goat and sheep herders from entering into Kedarnath area so that the plants of Brahmkamal and various Herbs growing in area can be conserved . Garhwal Commisioner Dilip Javalkar, DM Mangesh Ghildyal, SDM Gopal Singh Chauhan and others were present on the occasion.