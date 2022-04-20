CS Reviews Kedarnath Re-Construction Works

Dehradun: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary Tourism Dilip Jawalkar and District Magistrate reviewed the ongoing reconstruction works at Kedarnath. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh instructed the DDMA to construct adequate number of toilets between Gaurikund and Kedarnath temple. He also found the number of labourers inadequate for the safety works at Saraswati river given to Jindal group and found the work slow. He showed his dissatisfaction at the slow pace of work and inadequate labour force and instructed that till next inspection, the work should progress fast maintaining quality.

The Chief Secretary also instructed to construct a shed on the pathway of irrigation department from replica of temple built near the western gate of the temple to Mandakini river ( Astha Path) to safe the pilgrims from raion, snow and hail, start of the 60 meter bridge over Mandakini river to connect Garudchatti by DDMA, widening of n of raised platform ( Chabutra) and construction of five buildings demolished for 50 feet path by DDMA before start of Yatra,hastening the pace of work of Shankaracharya Samadhi so that it is built before the end of the yatra, progress in the 70 houses to be built for 'Purohits' and repair of the safety works of river Mandakini by DDMA

The Chief Secretary also instructed the DDMA to repair five government buildings, handing over of nine houses to the disaster affected of central plaza so that 'Teerath Purohits' could be rehabilitated and preparations of plan for construction of houses for purohits and shops on the land retrieved after constriction of safety wall on river Mandakini. SDM Ukkimath Gopal Singh, Irrigation Engineer Sunil Kumar, Parveen Karnwal from DDMA, Sandeep Gokhale of JSW group, architect Nikul Shah, Anil and other concerned officers were present.