CS Probe Report On Gorakhpur Tragedy Likely In A Day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar is likely to submit in a day, his much awaited inquiry report on children's death in BRD Medical college to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Last night, the Chief Secretary had a meeting with the CM where he discussed about the report, sources here today. "Mr Kumar was ready with his report but after the CM provided more inputs, it was not officially submitted," he said. The submission was delayed as the CM is on a Delhi and Saharanpur visit today and is likely to be done after he returns tomorrow afternoon. Though the content of the report is not made public but an official said that the Chief Secretary has suggested long term strategy regarding payment options for life saving drugs. "As more suggestions were given in that meeting which are likely to be incorporated in the report which will be submitted to government, the source said." He said a PIL has been filed in this case so the government is not rushing as the High Court has asked the government to spell out the decisions taken. The UP government has been directed by the High court to file its report by August 26. The Chief Minister has ordered a probe into the catastrophe in which 33 children had died on August 10 and 11 when the BRD hospital went out of oxygen as the supplier refused to supply gas due to non clearance of its dues. Source said that Chief Secretary's report has taken into cognisance the report of District Administration as well as that of the expert committee comprising three top doctors of Delhi hospital. District Magistrate, Gorakhpur, Rajiv Rautela, who was asked to inquire into the crisis gave his report which said that "there was disruption in oxygen supply in hospital but there was no senior doctor present in the hospital to tackle that crisis". A three-member team of doctors from New Delhi said that interruption of oxygen supply was not the reason for the deaths. Allegations of death due to interruption in oxygen supply was "technically incorrect', it said. "As the issue has taken a political colour, the CM wants all points should be covered before the committee submits its report," the source said.