CS Inspects Kedarnath Reconstruction Works

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh inspected the under construction replica of Shri Kedarnath Dham, pathways, bridges, Uddav Kund, Bhairav temple pathways and other works and gave necessary instructions to the officials. On this occasion, Chief Secretary instructed the agencies involved in the reconstruction works at Shri Kedarnatn Dham to complete the work within stipulated time frame. He said that there would be rush of pilgrims in the coming months and all preparations should be complete so that better facilities could be offered to them. He said that the number of pilgrims will increase if they are given better facilities which in turn will strengthen the economy of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh instructed Executive Engineer of PWD department to lay local stones on the way from VIP helipad to temple, to put a transparent sheet on the main gate of the replica being built near the temple so that people can easily have a look at it . He also instructed to start the works of Uddav kund, Shankaracharya Samidhi and pathway to Bhairav temple and complete it on priority. He also asked the National Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and Irrigation department to expedite their works. He said that action will be taken against the agencies which fail to complete their work on time.

Secretary Tourism Dilip Jawalkar,District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildyal, also asked all the working agencies to follow the instructions given by the Chief Secretary. They said that the departments will strictly follow the instructions given by the Chief Secretary and action will be taken against anyone found guilty of laxity. All the departmental officers were present on the occasion.