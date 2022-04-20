CS Holds VC To Review Monsoon Preparedness; Commissioner Ensures Smooth Operations During Monsoon Period

Almora: The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Utpal Kumar Singh held a video conference today all directed all the District Magistrates to complete preparations for the upcoming monsoon as soon as possible. He instructed all the district officials to take special care of the situation in case of any kind of landslide, cloudburst, flood or water clogging. He said that in the event of disaster, proceeding should be initiated with immediate effect and the IRS system should be activated without any delay. He directed that mock drills be done at the state and district level and training of rescue and relief work should be done at the village level.

The Secretary Disaster Management Amit Negi instructed that routes should be opened immediately in the event of closure and simultaneity of alternate routes should be identified. In the event of closure of the yatra route, necessary arrangements for lodging, food, drinking water, transport, toilets etc. for tourists should be made. He said that JCB machines should be stationed beforehand in potential landslides areas. Crash Barrier, signage, and reflectors should be installed timely in disaster prone areas. Schools, hospitals and community building should be identified right away to set up relief camps if required besides check the find rescue tools immediately and if required be purchased from the SDRF head.

Secretary disaster management said that meeting should be held with mobile companies to ensure smooth communication system. Provision for sufficient provision power in case of breakdown be maintained. He instructed to check the provided DSPT, wireless and satellite phones. He instructed that all the districts to arrange food grains, kerosene oil sufficient enough for three months.

DM Almora, Nitin Singh Bhadauriya said that all preparations have been completed well before the monsoon period. He said that the officers of the Public Works Department have been instructed to install crash barriers, signages, reflectors colwarts etc. on all motor roads. The District Magistrate said that there are 15 satellite phones in the district, which have been distributed to all tehsils headquarter. Additional District Magistrate B.L. Parmalal, Trainee IAS Vishal Mishra, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vinita Shah, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer Alok Joshi, Disaster Management Officer Rakesh Joshi, Chief Fire Officer, Desh Bahadur Yadav, Executive Engineer PWD BC Pant besides officers were present in the VC.

Inputs from Nainital:

In the video conferencing held by the CS, Commissioner Kumaon informed that all preparations to deal with disasters have been done in Kumaon division. JCB in landslide prone areas have been made to ensure smooth movement of traffic and all black spots have been identified. He said that the officials of the transport department have been instructed to take strict action on overloading and over speeding. IG Ajay Joshi, DM Vinod Kumar Suman, ADM, Ranjana Rajguru, SSP Nainital, Sunil Kumar Meena, ASP, Ramchandra Rajguru, Additional Commissioner, Sanjay Khetwal, RTO, Rajiv Mehra, RM, State Transport Corporation, Yashpal Singh, Chief Engineer Irrigation, MC, Pandey, Superintending Engineer Irrigation, NS Patial etc. were present in the video conferencing.