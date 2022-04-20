CS Holds Meeting On Investment Proposals Of 'Investors Summit'

Dehradun: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh held a meeting regarding the preparations for the "Investors Summit" to be held in October at Secretariat on Monday. The meeting discussed the strategy and progress of MOUs to be signed by investors with various departments. It was informed in the meeting that 43 projects out of total 50 investable projects are completely ready and related departments are in agreement. The remaining seven projects will be given final shape soon.

Chief Secretary asked the concerned departments to remain in touch with those willing to invest. He further said that the processes of MOU's have started and projects for investments should be signed. He said that contacts with those businessmen who showed interest in investing in Uttarakhand during 'G2B' ( Government to Business) and road shows should be maintained. A large number of businessmen have shown interest in investing in Uttarakhand, investments worth Rs.20,000 crores in next two years have been finalized.

It was informed that Mahindra & Mahindra Electric vehicle, Adani group Floating Solar Energy, ITC Reliance and other big companies have sent their proposals. In this regard departmental secretaries have been given responsibilities and seven groups have been formed.

Secretary Tourism Dilip Jawalkar has been given the charge of tourism and hospitality, ropeway, parking, film shooting, entertainment and theme parks, Secretary Agriculture D. Senthil Pandian and Secretary animal Husbandry Meenakshi Sundram have been given the charge of agriculture, forestry, organic food processing, floriculture, herbal, aromatic plants and distillery, cooperatives, animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, Secretary IT R. K. Sudhanshu has been given charge of IT, Rural BPO, and bio-technology, Secretary Ayush R.K. Sudhanshu and Secretary Health Nitesh Jha have ben given the charge of health care, ayush, wellness, pharma and senior citizen living, Secretary Education Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh and Additional Secretary Skill development Dr. Iqbal Ahmed have been given the charge of education and skill development and start up innovation, Principal Secretary Industry Manisha Panwar has been given the charge of manufacturing (automobile, FMCG, textiles, apparel, engineering, plastic, electrical and electronics and forest related industry),Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Secretary Irrigation Anand Vardhan, Secretary Power Radhika Jha were given the charge of telecom, connectivity, transport and logistics.