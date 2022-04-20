Crude oil futures slump on weak global cues

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Thursday dropped 3.3 per cent to Rs 2,429 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery fell by Rs 83, or 3.3 per cent, to Rs 2,429 per barrel with a business volume of 4,218 lots.

Crude oil for July delivery was quoting lower by Rs 82, or 3.19 per cent, at Rs 2,488 per barrel with an open interest of 225 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down by 2.62 per cent at USD 31.95 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude futures was trading 1.55 per cent lower at USD 34.20 per barrel. PTI