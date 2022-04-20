Crude oil futures rise on spot demand, global cues

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose Rs 54 to Rs 2,839 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 54, or 1.94 per cent, at Rs 2,839 per barrel in 5,080 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.24 per cent to USD 37.21 per barrel, while Brent Crude was trading up 0.53 per cent at USD 39.93 per barrel in New York. PTI