Crude oil futures rise on firm demand

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 28 to Rs 3,043 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.93 per cent, at Rs 3,043 per barrel in 3,415 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.37 per cent to USD 40.20 per barrel, while Brent Crude was trading up 2.28 per cent at USD 42.21 per barrel.

