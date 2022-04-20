Crude oil futures gain Rs 17 to Rs 1,804 per barrel

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Friday rose Rs 17 to Rs 1,804 per barrel as participants widened their positions in line with a positive trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 17, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 1,804 per barrel in 37,183 lots.

Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 22, or 1.1 per cent, to Rs 2,023 per barrel with an open interest of 437 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 2.04 per cent at USD 23.06 per barrel and, Brent crude was up by 0.80 per cent to USD 26.55 per barrel in New York.

