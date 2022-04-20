Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Monday plummeted 6.39 per cent to Rs 1,421 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions in line with weak trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery fell by Rs 97, or 6.39 per cent, to Rs 1,421 per barrel with a business volume of 7,770 lots.

Crude oil for June delivery was quoting lower by Rs 78, or 4.48 per cent, at Rs 1,664 per barrel with an open interest of 1,323 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants amid low demand.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 7.03 per cent to USD 18.39 per barrel for the June contract.

—PTI