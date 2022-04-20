Crude oil futures decline marginally on low demand

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Tuesday dropped 0.69 per cent to Rs 3,002 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery fell by Rs 21, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 3,002 per barrel with a business volume of 5,140 lots.

Crude oil for August delivery was quoting lower by Rs 24, or 0.78 per cent, at Rs 3,042 per barrel with an open interest of 127 lots.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading lower by 0.81 per cent at USD 40.30 per barrel.

Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent down at USD 42.81 per barrel in New York.

—PTI