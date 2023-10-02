CRPF to kick-off cross-country women's bike expedition covering 10,000 km through 15 states, two UTs tomorrow

New Delhi [India]: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will kick off an all-women cross-country bike rally on Tuesday covering 10,000 km through 15 states and two Union Territories (UTs).

Being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the cross-country bike expedition will start with "Yashaswini", a group of CRPF women bikers, to celebrate women's power or 'Nari Shakti 'of the country.

A total of 150 women CRPF officers, divided into three teams, will embark on the cross-country expedition.

Riding 75 Royal Enfield (350cc) motorbikes, these teams will start their journeys from the Northern (Srinagar), Eastern (Shillong), and Southern (Kanyakumari) regions of India.

Finally, the expedition team will converge at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat for the grand finale scheduled to take place on October 31, 2023.

"The expedition will cover approximately 10,000 km, passing through 15 states and 2 Union Territories," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement.

Throughout their respective journeys, in many districts en route various events have been planned, including interactions with the target groups of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (BBBP) like school children and college girls, women self-help groups, cadets of the NCC, children of CCIs, NYKS members, adolescent girls, boys and Anganwadi workers, and felicitation of BBBP Champions, it said.

"In addition to promoting the force’s message of "Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak", the women bikers have also incorporated the social message of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', into their campaign. They would be proudly displaying the BBBP logo on their uniforms and banners, thereby endorsing the cause throughout the country," the statement added.

