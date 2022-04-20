CRPF takes cognisance of jawan's video on pay parity; clarifies its stand

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the video, which was shared on social media by its Constable complaining of lack of pension and leaves, the CRPF today said the central armed force is highly sensitive to the welfare of its jawans and regular efforts are made for redressal of their grievances at several levels.



"CRPF is highly sensitive to the welfare of its jawans. Regular efforts are made for redressal of their grievances at several levels. In the event of any achievement/major incident in the field, the DG and senior officers promptly visit them to raise their morale," a statement by the CRPF said.

The CRPF added that the Constable has not complained about any organisation, and he has only voiced his aspiration on various issues.

Regarding parity of pay, it said the issue has been brought out by all CPMFs through recommendations to the seventh Pay Commission. The Government has also accepted some of the recommendations.

On parity of pension, the CRPF said since 2001 the Government has implemented new pension scheme (NPS) where in all employees contribute partially towards pension fund.

Earlier, another BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur had posted a video on social media alleging sub-standard of food being served to soldiers.

UNI