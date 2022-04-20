CRPF organises medical camp in J-K's Rajouri

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday orgsed a free medical health check-up camp and distributed free medicines under in Dangri Ashram village of Rajouri district.

People gathered in large numbers for the health camp orgsed by the 72nd Battalion of CRPF.

Senior Medical Officer of 72 Battalion Dr Vivekanand told that, "The main purpose of this camp is to screen lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension in remote areas, and after the screening, we are distributing the available medicines that we have for free."

"After screening if the patients feel the need for advanced medical attention, we have arranged for medical assistance in hospitals as well," he added

The Senior Medical Officer informed that during today's camp, a large number of patients with diabetes and asthma were screened.

This camp was the penultimate event in the series of six such medical camps held by the CRPF's 72 Battalion at the remote locations of district Poonch and Rajouri, said Dr Vivekanand.

Sandeep Kumar Deputy commandant, Onkar Nath Sinha officer commanding of 72nd Battalion, Rajesh K officer commanding Battalion F/72, Balwant Raj officer commanding G/72 and Dheeraj Kumar Sarpanch of Dangri Village were also present at the occasion.

—ANI