CRPF Jawan Drowns While Fishing In River In UP

Pratapgarh: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan drowned while fishing in Bakulahi river in Uttar Pradesh''s Pratapgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The jawan, Ravi Kumar (25), was a resident of the district''s Jogpur area. He had come home on a seven-day leave, they said.

Kumar had gone fishing with his father and brother. During fishing in Bakulahi river, he ventured into deep waters and drowned, Surendra Dwivedi, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, said.

Divers fished out the body from the river and it has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI