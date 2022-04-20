CRPF jawan commits suicide in J&K's Budgam district

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper has committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police identified the constable as Amar Jyoti of 79 battalion.

Jyoti shot himself with his service rifle inside a CRPF camp in Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

"The constable belonged to Kerala. He died instantaneously after shooting himself.



"The exact reason that led to the constable taking the extreme step is being investigated after an FIR was lodged in the incident," police sources said.

—IANS