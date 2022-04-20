Crowds at UP banks as lockdown extension appears possible

Lucknow: With newspapers and television channels announcing the possibility of the national lockdown being extended, people, on Wednesday, started rushing to the banks that witnessed substantial crowds.

The police in Uttar Pradesh had a tough time ensuring social distancing outside the banks.

The bank staff also tried to persuade the customers to stand at circled spots to ensure social distancing. However, since most banks do not have shades or porches, the customers were obviously uncomfortable standing in the sun.

Most of the customers at nationalized bank branch in Hazratganj area were senior citizens.

One of them said, "I have been standing here for about 40 minutes. There is no bench or chair for us. Moreover, the sun is right above our heads. There is no problem in waiting but some facilities should be made for senior citizens."

Another customer, meanwhile, admitted that he had come to withdraw money after learning that the lockdown is likely to be extended.

"My pension has not come till now but I am going to withdraw money from my account because everything is being sold at a premium in the lockdown," he said.

A police inspector, managing crowds outside another bank, said, "We understand their problem but they should also understand the need for social distancing. We are not enjoying this duty but rules have to be followed."

--IANS