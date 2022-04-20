Crowd Throngs Camp Organized At IIMT Life Line Hospital

More Than 350 People Consulted Experts In The Camp

Meerut (The Hawk): IIMT Life Line Hospital organized a free counseling camp on 07 February 2021 to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Over 350 people were consulted in the camp, including free consultation by Physician, Orthopedic, Laparoscopy, and General Surgeon, Ear, Nose and Throat specialist, Ayurveda specialist and dietician. Checks of sugar, blood pressure, oxygen level were made free in the camp. All the patients who came to the camp were given a 50 percent discount on checks and 20 percent on the operation. Most of the people conducted tests worth Rs 6000 / - for just Rs 500 / -, which included all tests of heart, kidney, thyroid, sugar, CBC etc. More than 350 people consulted experts at the camp including 117 patients by Dr. Dhanveer Singh, Physician, Dr. Anil Taneja, 81 patients by Orthopedic, Dr. Jagdeep Singhal, Ear, Nose and Throat specialist 45 patients, Dr. Rahul Sharma, Laparoscopic and General Surgeon consulted 42 patients, Dr. Alok Sharma, Ayurveda specialist 31 patients, Dr. Jyoti Singh, Dietician 37 patients. Dr. Paramjit Rawata, Chief Manager, IIMT Life Line Hospital apprised the people of the camp about the facilities of the hospital and also thanked them. All those who came to the camp urged the hospital manager to organize such a camp even further. The hospital manager thanked all the doctors who contributed to make the camp a success.