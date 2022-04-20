Crowd Attacks Police Team

Rampur: A crowd attacked a police team after it tried to intercept two motorcycle-borne individuals who were violating the lockdown in the Tanda area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said, on Wednesday, that when a police patrolling team attempted to stop two bike-borne people in the Dariyal town, late Tuesday night, they created an uproar.

Upon hearing the loud noises, a crowd came forward in support of the youths. Meanwhile, several women and men pelted stones at the cops.

Mr Singh said the policemen, somehow, managed to escape into narrow streets. However, no one received any serious injuries in the incident.

While naming ten people in the incident, police have registered a case against over 12 women and men. Police is on the lookout for the accused. Police force has been deployed at the scene in large numbers. UNI



