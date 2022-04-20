Crores Set To Throng Fair On 'Mauni Amavasya'

Prayagraj: Amid possibilities of a huge crowd thronging the fair on occasion of second 'shahi snan' and 'mauni amavasya', the district administration directed the officials to maintain patience and discharge their duties with responsibity and said they should consider the aid extended to pilgrims as a 'work of virtue'.

District Magistrate Suhas LY on Friday said a large number of pilgrims and devotees are slated to come to the fair for a holy bath on the day of second royal bath and third chief bathing day of 'mauni amavasya' on February 4. Mr Suhas said the officers have been asked to behave kindly with pilgrims and help them in every way. While talking to the officers, Mr Suhas reiterated that very few people get to discharge such sacred duty of serving people and that too in "Kumbh", therefore such opportunities should not be missed. The Kumbh administration has estimated a crowd of about three crore people to visit the fair on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', whose significance has increased even more since it falls on Monday. In order to control the unprecedented flow of people, the administration has put in strict security measures for February 4. UNI