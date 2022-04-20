Crores of devotees prayed for 500 years to bring about auspicious moment of Aug 5

Ayodhya: It will be a befitting culmination of about five centuries of perseverance, reverence and penance of crores of devotees when the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will lay foundation stone of much-cherished Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5,2020 at an auspicious time between 12.30 and 12.40 p.m. It will be a reverential moment for the devout who had been waiting for a long time to see a Grand temple of Lord Ram at his birth place of Ayodhya.

Patience always pays! It came true with a myriad of human beliefs and emotions that the five centuries of social, legal and religious tangling ended with such a religiously fulfilling and overwhelming occasion. Indeed, it is a matter of joy, exultation and over-powering spirituality for millions and millions of Sanatan Hindus who will be the witness to such a moment on August 5, 2020.

It is truly gratifying that the Lord Ram has given our generation an opportunity to treasure this in our lifetime and leave a religious legacy to posterity to revere about and adore. It will also be an event to recall the sacrifice of thousands of devotees who are not with us to witness this monumental event. We wish and know that the benevolent Shri Ram will always give them a place at their feet. No wonder what has been said before that the faith and belief in God gives you the power that cannot be negated by any force on the planet.

The much-awaited Bhumi-Poojan of Shri Ram temple makes me sentimental to remember late Dadaguru Gorakshapeethishwar Mahant Shri Digvijaynathji, and Late Gorakshapeethishwar Mahant Shri Avaidyanathji.

They may not be with us to share their joy on this historic event but I am sure their souls must be feeling utmost satisfaction and profuse happiness.

In fact, it was Mahant Digvijaynathji Maharaj who first espoused the cause of Ram temple construction between 1934 and 1949. When Ram Lala appeared in that alleged controversial structure on the intervening night of December 22 and 23, 1949, during the British rule, Mahant Digvijaynathji Maharaj was holding "Keertan" with some saints.

After his demise on September 28, 1969, Mahant Avaidyanathji adopted the resolve of his Gurudev and launched a decisive movement for the construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodyhya.

What would be termed as the biggest cultural movement post-independence, under the guidance of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Ayodhya movement re-ignited the flame of faith among the Indian towards our rich culture, heritage and civilization. In fact, Mahant Avaidyanathji was unanimously chosen as the first President of Shri Ram Janam Bhumi Yagya Samiti on July 21, 1984.

The whole movement managed to expose partisan thought process of few, pseudo secularism and communal appeasement threatening the nationalist ideology which was developed over the years by the penance of our great sages and saints. It was not to be though. It has also been a historical moment when the first spade was hit by Mahant Avaidyanathji and much-revered saint Paramhans Ramchandra Ji Maharaj during symbolic digging of the land for the construction of Shri Ram temple.

The initiative by the respectable saints and the VHP leader Ashok Singhal Ji, the first 'Shila' was laid by Shri Kameshwar Chaupal Ji . Most fortunately, Kameshwar Ji is currently member of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas. The Ayodhya movement to free the land of Lord Rama has been a long-drawn struggle which culminated into a victory of truth and justice which will inspire the generations to come. It is the time to forget the bitterness of the past and write a new script of bonhomie, faith and development.

Uttar Pradesh government, under the able guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to restore the past glory of this scared town. Ayodhya has long been neglected due to political apathy. We are working on a well-thought out plan to place Ayodhya on the global map in of development and the facilities and make it as a symbol of modern culture.

The world has already seen splendid Deepawali for three years and now is the time to perceive Ayodhya as a combination of religion and development.

I understand that the devotees in a large number are desiring to participate in this historic event on August 5,2020 but the global pandemic is not allowing it. We should consider it as the divine wish and accept the fact.

The Hon'ble Prime Minister is representative of the aspirations of 125 crore people of the country and it would be a proud moment for everyone when he lays foundation stone of Shri Ram temple. It is because the respected Prime Minister that every Indian is watching this auspicious occasion after a gruelling wait of about five centuries by the several generations.

It is not only the starting of a temple but it will herald a new era in the history of this great country. This new era is a clarion call for all of us to convert our country on the ideals of "Ram Raj" and all of us should inculcate in ourselves, the ideals of Shri Ram.

I find this occasion to remind you that the life of Shri Ram also teaches us about patience and perseverance. I know you people are overwhelmed but still you have to exercise restraint and maintain social distancing as it is testing time for all of us.

I appeal to all the devotees, wherever they are, to light a lamp at their respective homes on August 4 and 5, 2020. Similarly, the respected saints and Dharmacharyas should light the lamps and organise 'Akhand Ramayan' in the temples. We should pay our gratitude to all our forefathers who have departed to their heavenly abode without being able to witness this moment, they have longed all their lives. Let us all pray to Shri Ram to bring prosperity in the country and bless all. Shri Ram will always shower blessings on us and ensure our welfare.

