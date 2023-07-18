    Menu
    Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

    Nidhi Khurana
    July18/ 2023
    Haridwar: The rising water levels of the Ganga and its tributaries have flooded residential areas in the Laksar and Khanpur sections of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, bringing with them crocodiles.

    The forest service has been rescuing reptiles carried by the Ganges and its tributaries, the Ban Ganga and the Sonali rivers, during recent floods and releasing them downstream.

    Around a dozen crocodiles have been captured from the heavily populated riverbanks, according to a department official. In addition, the department has 25 people working round the clock in the Laksar and Khanpur areas to trap crocodiles.—Inputs from Agencies

