    Menu
    States & UTs

    Crocodile rescued from gutter in Uttarakhand village

    April20/ 2022

    Khatima: Forest department officials rescued a crocodile from a gutter at the Mudeli village in Uttarakhand's Khatima on Thursday.

    Sukhwinder Singh, village head, said he was informed by the villagers that a crocodile was spotted by a child while playing with the ball which fell into the gutter.

    "When the child tried to get the ball from the gutter, the crocodile attacked him and the child sustained a few bruises on the hand. We called the forest officials to rescue the crocodile," he said.

    A forest official said that the animal has been rescued.

    "As soon as we received information of a crocodile being trapped here, we reached the spot. The crocodile will be released at a safe place," said forest officer Dan Singh. (ANI)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in