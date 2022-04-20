Critics should not make fun of individuals: Gauri Shinde

Mumbai: Director Gauri Shinde says she is open to critisim, but critics need to review a film professionally and not attack people on a personal level.





"I am open to criticism, but when I see critics going berserk, it's weird. What I don't like is people get personal. You need to criticise a film in a very professional way," Gauri Shinde told IANS.





"Stick to the film and say the points that you didn't like, but when they get personal and make fun of the individuals behind the film, that's not nice and it's quite hurtful," Shinde added.





The ad filmmaker turned director kicked off her career in Bollywood in 2012 with the critically acclaimed film "English Vinglish". She is now busy promoting her second film "Dear Zindagi".





Shinde also says she was highly disappointed when veteran actress Sridevi didn't get an award for her role in "English Vinglish".





"It disappointed me hugely. I actually cried after my first award because Sri (Sridevi) didn't get an award so, I also didn't want to receive an award.





"For me, she was such a part of me and the film that I had not expected an award for myself. I thought she is the one who will get. It was heartbreaking for me," the 42- year-old said.





"Dear Zindagi" is a slice-of-life film with actress Alia Bhatt playing the protagonist - an aspiring filmmaker, who is on the lookout for a lot of unanswered questions.





The film also features Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kapoor and Angad Bedi.





IANS

