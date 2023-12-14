Critics Choice Awards 2024 Nominations: 'Barbie' leads with 18 nods

2024 Critics Choice Awards Nominations Unveiled: Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Leads with Record-Breaking 18 Nods, Chelsea Handler to Host Live Broadcast.

Washington DC [US]: The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced.

Actor Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Shape of Water' which landed 14 during their respective years, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 13 nominations.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

Maestro

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

Asteroid City

Best Editing

Air

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Wonka

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

"Dance the Night" - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" - Rustin

"This Wish" - Wish

"What Was I Made For" - Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

The winners will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 with Chelsea Handler returning as host, as per Variety.

—ANI