    Menu
    Showbiz

    Critics Choice Awards 2024 Nominations: 'Barbie' leads with 18 nods

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    2024 Critics Choice Awards Nominations Unveiled: Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Leads with Record-Breaking 18 Nods, Chelsea Handler to Host Live Broadcast.

    Scenes from "Barbie" (l) and "Oppenheimer," movie which received, respectively, 18 and 13 Critics Choice Award nominations

    Washington DC [US]: The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been announced.
    Actor Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' leads the list with a record-breaking 18 nominations surpassing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'The Shape of Water' which landed 14 during their respective years, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

    Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' bagged 13 nominations.
    A complete list of this year's nominees follows.
    Best Picture
    American Fiction
    Barbie
    The Color Purple
    The Holdovers
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Maestro
    Oppenheimer
    Past Lives
    Poor Things
    Saltburn
    Best Actor
    Bradley Cooper, Maestro
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Colman Domingo, Rustin
    Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
    Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
    Best Actress
    Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
    Greta Lee, Past Lives
    Carey Mulligan, Maestro
    Margot Robbie, Barbie
    Emma Stone, Poor Things
    Best Supporting Actor
    Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
    Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
    Ryan Gosling, Barbie
    Charles Melton, May December
    Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
    Best Supporting Actress
    Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
    Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
    America Ferrera, Barbie
    Jodie Foster, Nyad
    Julianne Moore, May December
    Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
    Best Young Actor/Actress
    Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
    Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
    Calah Lane, Wonka
    Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
    Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
    Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
    Best Acting Ensemble
    Air
    Barbie
    The Color Purple
    The Holdovers
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Oppenheimer
    Best Director
    Bradley Cooper, Maestro
    Greta Gerwig, Barbie
    Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
    Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
    Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Best Original Screenplay
    Samy Burch, May December
    Alex Convery, Air
    Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
    Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie
    David Hemingson, The Holdovers
    Celine Song, Past Lives
    Best Adapted Screenplay
    Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
    Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
    Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
    Tony McNamara, Poor Things
    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

    Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Best Cinematography
    Maestro
    Barbie
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Poor Things
    Saltburn
    Oppenheimer
    Best Production Design
    Saltburn
    Oppenheimer
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Barbie
    Poor Things
    Asteroid City
    Best Editing
    Air
    Barbie
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Maestro
    Best Costume Design
    Barbie
    Wonka
    The Color Purple
    Poor Things
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Napoleon
    Best Hair and Makeup
    Barbie
    The Color Purple
    Maestro
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things
    Priscilla
    Best Visual Effects
    The Creator
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Best Comedy
    American Fiction
    Barbie
    Bottoms
    The Holdovers
    No Hard Feelings
    Poor Things
    Best Animated Feature
    The Boy and the Heron
    Elemental
    Nimona
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
    Wish
    Best Foreign Language Film
    Anatomy of a Fall
    Godzilla Minus One
    Perfect Days
    Society of the Snow
    The Taste of Things
    The Zone of Interest
    Best Song
    "Dance the Night" - Barbie
    "I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
    "Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    "Road to Freedom" - Rustin
    "This Wish" - Wish
    "What Was I Made For" - Barbie
    Best Score
    Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
    Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
    Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer
    Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
    The winners will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 with Chelsea Handler returning as host, as per Variety.

    —ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Critics Choice Awards Award Nominations Film Industry Entertainment News Greta Gerwig Christopher Nolan Chelsea Handler
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in