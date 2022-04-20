Cristiano Ronaldo says his son is a Lionel Messi fan

Cristiano Ronaldo�s son Cris junior is a Lionel Messi fan the boy�s father said after they met up with the Argentina captain at the Ballon D�Or ceremony in Zurich on Monday. After Ronaldo was named 2014 Ballon D�Or winner, beating four-time winner Messi into second place, the two players had a friendly exchange in the lobby of Zurich�s Kongresshaus when Cris pointed at Messi and then stood up to greet him. Real Madrid�s Portugal captain Ronaldo told his arch-rival Messi: �He watches a video on the internet of all of us and he talks about you,� prompting a coy reaction from his son. Barcelona forward Messi chuckled and asked the young Cristiano how he was doing. �You are embarrassed now!� Ronaldo then laughed to his son. Ronaldo received his third Ballon D�Or on Monday with the Portuguese or Messi having won the award every year since 2008.