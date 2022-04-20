Cristiano Ronaldo equals Raul's European goal record

Paris: Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16, second leg, match against Schalke on Tuesday to notch his 77th goal in European competition and equal the record of former Real striker Raul. Ronaldo`s header in the 25th minute from a corner by Tony Kroos cancelled out an opener for the Germans by Christian Fuchs five minutes earlier. It also took him to a Champions League total of 74, just one behind the record of 75 held by his Barcelona arch-rival Lionel Messi. Real won the first leg in Gelsenkirchen 2-0. AFP