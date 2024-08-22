Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Hamster Kombat's record of hitting fastest 10m subscribers on YouTube

This new milestone adds to his impressive social media following across multiple platforms, where he continues to engage with fans globally.

New Delhi: Portugal's seasoned forward Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for hitting the fastest 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ronaldo has been known for making history on the football field. But his accolades have started to spread off the field as well. Ronaldo became the quickest to reach 1 million subscribers on YouTube after opening his channel on Wednesday.

According to Goal.com, Ronaldo broke the record by ousting Hamster Kombat. Hamster took seven days to hit the 10 million mark, while Ronaldo achieved it within a day.

Apart from YouTube, Ronaldo has 112.6 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook and a record-setting 636 million on Instagram.

The 39-year-old, who has five Ballon d'Or titles to his name, is currently playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, on the field, Ronaldo has faced ups and downs in 2024. Ronaldo-led Portugal crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2024 after their disappointing loss against France.

Portugal kept the game 0-0 until the full time of the match, but in the penalties, they failed to save a single shot from the French players and lost by 5-3.

The 2024 edition of the EURO Cup was disheartening for Ronaldo as he failed to score a single goal in the tournament after playing all five matches for the first time since making his debut in the tournament.

While in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has fared well with Al Nassr. He has netted 49 goals in 47 matches and registered 13 assists as well.

Last week, Ronaldo featured in Al Nassr's line-up in the final of the Saudi Super Cup against Al Hilal.

Ronaldo featured on the scoresheet, but his effort wasn't enough, with Al Nassr falling short in the final following a 4-1 defeat.

