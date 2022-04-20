Crisis-hit Yes Bank gets a lifeline as govt approves reconstruction plan, ICICI, SBI among investors

New Delhi: Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the reconstruction plan for Yes Bank proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under which the State Bank of India (SBI) will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-hit private lender.

"State Bank of India will invest up to 49 per cent equity in Yes Bank and other investors are also being invited," Sitharaman said as reported by news agency ANI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 5 imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank and superseded the board of the bank and placed it under an administrator, Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director and CFO of SBI. The central bank also restricted the withdrawals by the customers to Rs 50,000 per month till April 3.

Highlighting the details of the reconstruction plan of Yes Bank, the Finance Minister said that apart from SBI, other investors are also being invited to help the crisis-ridden private lender. She also said that there will be a three year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for the 26 per cent of the shareholding.

"SBI to invest up to 49% of equity. Other investors also being invited. There will be 3 years lock-in period for SBI for up to 26% of their investment. For others, there will be a lock-in period of 3 yrs of 75% of their investment", she said.

She also informed that the authorised capital of the Yes Bank has been increased to Rs 6,200 crore from Rs 1,100 crore. "Authorised capital has been raised from Rs 1100 crores to Rs 6200 crores of Yes Bank to accommodate immediate and subsequent raising of capital requirements", she added.

Sitharaman said the scheme has been approved with the objective of protecting the interest of depositors and providing stability to Yes Bank as well as to the entire financial system. She also said that the moratorium on the bank will be lifted within 3 days of notification of the reconstruction scheme, while its board will be in place in 7 days.

"The moratorium will be lifted within 3 days of notifying the scheme. A new board, having at least 2 directors of SBI, will take over within 7 days of the issuance of notification".

In another development, the ICICI bank has also approved to infuse Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank through equity shares under the proposed bailout plan by the central bank.

"Our board at its meeting yesterday has approved for an equity investment of up to Rs 10 billion in equity shares of #YesBank, comprising up to 1 billion equity shares at a price of Rs 10 per share, under the proposed scheme of reconstruction of the bank".

On Thursday, SBI said it will invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank, which is much higher than Rs 2,450 crore it had planned initially for 49 per cent stake in the private sector lender that began operations in 2004.

—PTI