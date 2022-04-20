CRISIL completes Greenwich acquisition

New Delhi: Rating agency CRISIL on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Greenwich Associates LLC (Greenwich).

The transaction was announced on December 19, 2019.

Greenwich is a well-established and leading provider of proprietary benchmarking data, analytics, and qualitative, insights to financial services firms worldwide.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, it serves over 300 clients across top investment banks, corporate banks, commercial banks, asset managers and key players in the market infrastructure space globally.

Ashu Suyash, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL, said, "Greenwich will accelerate CRISIL''s strategy to be the leading player in the growing market of global benchmarking analytics across financial services. Greenwich''s deep expertise in Voice of Customers'' surveys, proprietary data assets, and capabilities to source and aggregate high value performance data will complement CRISIL''s exiting offerings. We are very excited to be able to bring new, powerful and unique analytics to our clients through this acquisition."

--IANS