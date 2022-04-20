Criminals Gangrape Wife After Looting Couple In Rampur

Rampur: A woman was gangraped after she and her husband was looted by some unknown assailants at gunpoint here last night, police said on Tuesday.

Police sources said that after looting the couple, the criminals tied the husband with a nearby tree and raped the woman. "The victims were on their way home on a motorbike when the criminals coming from other side stopped them on gunpoint. First they looted the jewelries, mobile phone and Rs 10,000 cash from the couple and afterwards took them to a nearby jungle where they gangraped the woman," police said.

After the incident, the criminals escaped from the scene and the couple then went to the police station to inform about the incident. The woman has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Police was investigating the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. UNI