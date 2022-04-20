Criminals escaped with 3 Ashtadhatu idols after murdering the priest in UP

Ghazipur : Criminals looted three valuable Ashtadhatu idols from a temple in Kasimabad area after killing the priest last night. Superintendent of Police (SP) Subhash Chandra Dubey said here that the incident occurred at an old temple in Anwar village when criminals strangulated to death the priest Gautam Das and escaped with three Ashtadhatu idols of Lord Ram, Laxman and Janaki worth over Rs one-crore in the international market. The SP said that investigation was underway and very soon the culprits would be nabbed.



--UNI